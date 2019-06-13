White nightclub to debut in Saudi with performance by Ne-Yo

The club will open as a 'high-end cafe and lounge' in Jeddah

Today, Thursday June 13, Dubai nightclub White will make its debut in Saudi Arabia with a performance by Ne-Yo, the US singer-songwriter behind hits like ‘Closer’ and ‘Miss Independent’.

Arabian Business reported in April that the brand will open as a high-end café and lounge in Jeddah.

The CEO of owning company Addmind Hospitality Group said at the time, “White café will be more high-end… with high-end decoration.”

Unlike White in Dubai and Beirut, the club in Jeddah will welcome a casual dress code but retain an 18+ age limit.

The company has offices in Dubai and Beirut and runs concepts including Indie restaurant and lounge in DIFC, Italian restaurant Matto, rooftop lounge Iris in Dubai and Beirut, and Drai’s beach club.

Addmind is also finalising a café version of its Iris brand in Jeddah too, Habre said in April, adding that the rooftop venue will play music and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We’re finalising the Iris café for Jeddah. It will be a café and lounge with music and breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s also a rooftop, outdoor and indoor, and a very interesting concept for the Jeddah market, which is growing, and they have great concepts opening there too,” he said.

“The Saudi market will be great, because the local community goes out a lot. You have people in the country who go out a lot,” he added.