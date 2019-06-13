Emaar reveals Vida Emirates Hills

160-room hotel is situated at the heart of Emirates Hills in Dubai

Emaar Hospitality Group has unveiled the 160-room Vida Emirates Hills hotel in Dubai.

Based in Emirates Hills, the hotel is the third to open under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand in Dubai and the 16th hotel in the company’s portfolio.

Chris Newman, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the high-growth corridor of the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It upholds the fundamental brand characteristics of Vida – as a lively and vibrant hub that inspires its guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses (Emirates Golf Club and Address Montgomerie).

“Vida Emirates Hills will appeal as much to golfing enthusiasts as to business and leisure guests seeking a serene getaway located right in the heart of the city,” he added.

The hotel boasts a fitness centre, restaurants and F&B offerings as well as ten meeting rooms.