Kuwait's Alshaya inks deal to launch 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels

Agreement will see 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels opening in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Russia

Hilton and Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator, on Wednesday announced the signing of a master development agreement to launch and develop 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Russia.

With the first hotel expected to open in Kuwait in 2021, Alshaya Group said it will deliver 50 hotels in the next eight years, with another 20 in the development pipeline, significantly expanding Hampton by Hilton’s presence in the region.

Hampton by Hilton operates nearly 2,500 hotels in 27 countries around the world, making it the largest brand in Hilton’s portfolio.

“We are delighted to reach this exclusive agreement with Alshaya Group, strengthening our partnership and further expanding our global Hampton by Hilton portfolio,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton.

“There is strong and growing demand for high quality accommodation in the region and we are excited by the potential of the Hampton by Hilton brand”, added Mohammed Alshaya, executive chairman of Alshaya Group.

“This is an important new partnership for Alshaya, further diversifying our offer to consumers, and allowing us to replicate the global success of Hampton by Hilton in our operating markets.”