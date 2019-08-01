Saudi Arabia's Taif season creates 15,000 jobs amid tourism boom

30-day festival is expected to create opportunities for young Saudis and SMEs, says SCTH

Taif’s ‘Summer Season’, which began on August 1, will help create seasonable job and investment opportunities for young Saudis and SMEs, according to the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

According to the SCTH, as many as 15,000 jobs have been created as a result of the 30-day festival.

The event is designed to highlight Taif’s role as the premier ‘Arab Summer Resort’ and position it as an international tourism destination.

“The launch of Taif Season is in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to diversify the national economy and transform the tourism and hospitality sector,” said a statement from SCTH.

“This is part of efforts to improve quality of life, increase internal spending on tourism, cultural and recreational activities, and contribute to the generation of career and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs,” the statement added.

SMEs account for 22 percent of the kingdom’s GDP, making it the second largest contributor after the oil and gas sector. SMEs also make up more than 90 percent of private sector businesses in the country.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to increase SME contribution to 35 percent.