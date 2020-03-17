Abu Dhabi airport terminal closure not related to virus spread

Flights from terminal 2 will operate from terminal 1, Abu Dhabi Airports announces

Abu Dhabi airport on Monday closed one of three terminals but stressed it was not part of the government's accelerated measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights from terminal 2 will operate from terminal 1, the airport said in a tweet.

The airport is home to Etihad Airways, which operates out of terminal 3.

An Abu Dhabi Airports spokesperson said: “We can confirm that from 16 March, Terminal 2 at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) will close and all existing flights will migrate to Terminal 1.

“The closure of Terminal 2 at AUH is fully in line with our dedication to delivering exceptional service to our airline partners and passengers and is not in relation to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“We are currently working with our airline partners to ensure a seamless transition of their operations to Terminal 1. We advise passengers to check the departure terminal with their respective airline before travelling.”

The UAE on Saturday announced it is temporarily suspending the issuance of all entry visas from Tuesday except for those holders of diplomatic passports.

The move will be effective from March 17 but does not apply to anyone who has already been granted a visa before that date.

In a statement carried by state news agency WAM, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said the move was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak.