Bahrain's Gulf Air to reduce flights after first virus death

Only flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Karachi and Manila will operate from Wednesday

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, on Monday announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to and from several destinations across its network effective from early Wednesday until the end of the month.

The decision comes on the same day as the Gulf kingdom announced the Gulf region's first death related to the new coronavirus, known as Covid-19. The country has so far reported a total of 221 infections.

Gulf Air flights that will continue to operate to and from Bahrain International Airport are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Karachi and Manila.

All other flights have been suspended temporarily due to the growing threat of the new coronavirus, the airline said in a statement. The airline operates scheduled services to 56 destinations in 30 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe.

It added that passengers arriving into Bahrain International Airport will be subject to medical tests if Bahrain is their final destination.

"Passengers must comply with such tests and procedures such as filling health declaration forms and screening processes," it said.

Passengers are urged to check Gulf Air’s website before traveling or to call the Gulf Air Contact Centre for more information on +97317373737.

The statement added: "Gulf Air apologises to all passengers for any inconvenience that this may have caused and is working closely with the concerned authorities in the kingdom of Bahrain to take all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and residents of the Bahrain along with its passengers and crew."