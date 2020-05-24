Abu Dhabi hotel facilities to reopen

Abu Dhabi’s tourism authority has issued strict guidelines to hotels ahead of the reopening of restaurants, lounges, bars, beaches, pools and gyms.

Facilities have been closed since March as part of restrictions implemented by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Hotels will be allowed to reopen them once approval is granted by the Department of Culture and Tourist (DCT) Abu Dhabi, provided strict measures are being adhered to.

According to a statement issued by the department, the guidelines outline "readiness assurance requirements" that cover general measurements, social distancing rules, crowd control measures and rules for returning employees in order to resume trading safely.

Some of the general rules include restricted operating hours for outlets, from 6am until 7pm, the statement noted.

Additional rules include the sterilisation of the facilities on a regular basis, the provision of hand sanitisers at the facility entrance, the defining of clear and separate entry and exit points, and the installation of thermal cameras which have been integrated with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority system.

Also mandatory is an isolation room for suspected coronavirus cases and a medical team that is on standby throughout operating hours. All visitors must also wear masks at all times.

"As per our mandate to support and guide the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi in all aspects, the set of measures we have shared with our hotel partners will ensure that not only will they be able to resume trading at the earliest opportunity, but that when they do they will be following guidelines which will keep all members of the community safe and secure," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

Capacity for each establishment will be ‘capped’ at 30 percent and only four people will be allowed on each table, with 2.5 metres between each table.

No entertainment activities of any kind will be allowed initially, and visitors will only be allowed to visit the facilities for a maximum of three hours.

Returning employees will have to take a Covid-19 test before being allowed back to work, with these being performed on a bi-weekly basis. Temperature checks will also be carried out on all staff on a regular basis throughout working hours.