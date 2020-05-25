ATM to focus on Chinese outbound travel market

The upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual event will see Middle East travel professionals looking at how and when to start planning for inbound Chinese visitors.

The event taking place from 1-3 June 2020 will feature the Virtual China Tourism Forum about the potential of the Chinese outbound leisure market following the country's easing of Covid-19-related restrictions and the growth of its domestic tourism.

“Travel and tourism professionals around the globe will not need reminding that the global industry has been hit badly by the effects of Covid-19 – but in China we are witnessing the green-shoots of recovery," said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East at ATM.

“The relatively swift rebound of domestic travel during the May Golden Week Holiday in China for example, underscores the bullish view of certain analysts regarding China’s integral role in leading the global tourism industry post Covid-19’s closed borders," he said, adding some hoteliers in China were reporting occupancy levels of over 45% during the recent national holiday, with resort markets seeing close to 70% occupancy.

The Virtual China Tourism Forum will also focus on the potential recovery of outbound travel, and how Chinese travellers have changed the way they contact local hotels, tour operators and ground handlers. Moderated by Dr Adam Wu, CEO of leading outbound travel portal CBN Travel & Mice and World Travel Online, it will take place on Tuesday June 2 at 11am to 12pm GST and will feature panellists Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman, International Institute of Peace for Tourism (IIPT) and former Secretary General of the UNWTO; Khalid Jasim al-Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Helen Shapovalova, Founder & Director, Pan Ukraine; Lisa Dinh, Tourism Director, VIA Outlets and Tony Ong, Chief Business Officer and Vice President of HCG International Travel Group.

The experts will share their insights on how to overcome the current crisis by identifying new buying patterns and demand streams, as well as innovative ways of reaching customers.

Members of the online audience will be able to ask questions through a Q+A function at the end of the session.

Over three days, ATM Virtual will also feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events and one-to-one meetings.

Sessions will include 'The Hotel landscape in a post-COVID-19 world,’ ‘Bouncing Back: Tourism Strategies for the Future,’ and ‘Restructuring to attract sustainable investment and customers in the new world order’ among others.

The yearly physical ATM event which takes place in the UAE has been postponed to 16-19 May 2021.