Flight plans: UAE to allow travel to 'low-risk' countries from June 23

The UAE will allow all citizens and residents to travel to countries that have been deemed “low-risk”, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced, as part of the conditions regulating travel from June 23 next.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr Saif Dhaheri said all countries have been classified into three categories, the first of which is ‘low-risk’. The second category is medium risk, to which “only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions”.

The third category is “high risk”, to which travel is “categorically banned”.

Dr Saif said there are a number of mandatory prerequisites that any traveller has to abide by before departure, and upon return to the UAE.

Before departure

1. All citizens and residents have to apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel.

2. All travellers to undergo a Covid-19 test before travel as the health regulations in the country of destination may require a test result which dates back to no more than 48 hours before the travel date. The test result has to be displayed at the country’s airports via the Alhosn app. Only travellers who tested negative for the virus will be allowed to travel.

3. People aged over 70 years old will not be allowed to travel. People with chronic diseases are also advised not to travel for their safety.

4. An international medical insurance covering the country of destination is a must have for all travellers.

5. Everyone must comply with preventive measures at the airports, including wearing face masks, gloves, constant sanitization of hands and maintaining safe physical distance.

6. People with more than 37.8 C or higher temperature or those with respiratory disease symptoms will be isolated. Any persons suspected to have contracted Covid-19 won’t be allowed to travel to ensure his and other’s safety.

7. Emirati and resident travellers must fill the required individual health accountability form, which includes an agreement to undergo quarantine upon return and not to go to destinations other than the ones applied to.

Before returning to the UAE

Dr. Saif also outlined the mandatory provisions for people returning to the country of destination and before returning to the UAE

1. If the traveller feels unwell, they should go to the nearest health centre and use their health insurance.

2. If travellers have a test for Covid-19 in the country of destination and the result is positive, they should notify the UAE embassy at that destination, either through Tawajudi Service or by contacting the embassy. The UAE mission will ensure that Covid-19 patients are taken care of and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention is notified.

After returning to the UAE

1. Everyone must adhere to wearing face masks at all times upon entry.

2. All travellers must show a special form of their itinerary, in addition to the health status form, along with their identification documents.

3. Travelers must ensure they download and activate MoHAP's ALHOSN app on their mobile phones.

4. After return, the traveller must undergo a home quarantine for 14 days after the Covid-19 test, which could decrease to seven days for travellers arriving from countries with lower risk or for professionals in critical sectors.

5. Travelers with any symptoms must commit to undergo Covid-19 tests in an accredited medical facility within 48 hours of entering the country.

6. If it is not possible to undergo home quarantine, the traveller must commit to self-quarantine in a facility or a hotel and pay all expenses.