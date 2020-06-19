We noticed you're blocking ads.

Fri 19 Jun 2020

Saudi Arabia has announced the ratification of a new Tourism Development Fund, which is designed to contribute to the development of tourism projects attracting local and international investments and tourists

Saudi Minister of Tourism vows to help MENA tourism recover

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism plans to meet with his counterparts from other nations in the Arab League to develop unified measures to ensure the tourism sector’s recovery, the ministry has announced.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the meeting – which will be held virtually – will address the various issues facing the tourism sector will formulate coordinated regional action.

Ahead of the meeting, Saudi Arabia has announced the ratification of a new Tourism Development Fund, which is designed to contribute to the development of tourism projects attracting local and international investments and tourists.

“Our region hosts close to 85 million international, regional and domestic tourists each year,” Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb. “Not only does tourism create jobs and support economies, it enhances quality of life and deepens cultural understanding and exchange.”

“The Middle East is leading the way on tourism readiness and we are committed to working together to ensure the health of all and develop innovative ways to reopen borders,” he added. “We are putting measures in place so that we can safely welcome tourists back to share the diverse and unique treasures of the Arab region.”

In 2019, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) 4.6 million people and generated just under $120 billion in GDP.

