Abu Dhabi readies for return of tourists with Covid-19 checks for hotels and attractions

Tourism authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a new health and safety certification initiative as hotels, attractions and venues across the emirate gradually reopen from the stringent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Hotels within the emirate have been undergoing rigorous disinfection since the beginning of March and last month received the all clear to reopen amid strict guidelines issued from the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi.

These measures have been strengthened by the introduction of the Go Safe certification, which aims to enforce global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions and venues across the UAE capital.



Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “As we look forward to reviving tourism in the capital, we aim to not only meet, but to exceed all existing international benchmarks through a strategy that promotes consumer safety in every step of the way; from the moment they land at our airports to their eventual departure.”

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is the first hotel in the emirate to be certified, with plans in place to cover six additional hotels, four attractions, two theme parks, two malls and a public beach.

The certification process begins with self-assessments in line with guidelines and checklists provided by DCT Abu Dhabi. This is followed by thorough on-site inspections checking cleanliness. Only after meeting these requirements will destinations be awarded the Go Safe certificate.