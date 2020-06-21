We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Sun 21 Jun 2020 01:52 PM

By Staff writer

Dubai launches new beach destination

Sunset Promenade will link Jumeirah Beach Walk with Dubai Water Canal

Dubai launches new beach destination

Sunset Promenade, which will have a series of floating islands, will also boast a retail area of 1,410 sq m.

Dubai has launched a new 1km long beach destination – Sunset Promenade.

Plans for the 190,000 square metre stretch, which connects Jumeirah Beach Walk with Dubai Water Canal, have been revealed by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on its twitter feed.

Billed as a “new family destination by the beach”, a promotional video for Sunset Promenade says it will have “modern designs for green hills, sandy hills and private car parking”.

The development, which will have a series of floating islands, will also boast a retail area of 1,410 sq m.

Staff writer

