Everything you need to know about Dubai's relaxed travel plans

After months of lockdown restrictions as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic Dubai has thrown its doors open again, welcoming citizens stranded abroad back to the emirate, allowing residents to travel overseas and, from next month, rolling out the red carpet for tourists to travel to the city.

The United Arab Emirates has been reporting lower number of coronavirus cases in the past weeks as the government continued with programmes to sterilise its cities and stepped up testing.

However, how will the new relaxations work and what are the measures in place to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors alike?

Residents returning

Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline.

Residents must fill a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of Covid-19.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19.

Residents should register their complete details in the Covid-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

Residents entering Dubai should not leave their house until they receive their Covid-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days.

Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive.

The resident’s employer should make arrangements for the isolation facility in accordance with guidelines approved by the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre or bear the costs of a paid isolation facility provided by the government.

Citizens and residents travelling abroad

There will be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to. However, they must comply with guidelines and protocols followed in the countries they are travelling to.

They are also required to fill in a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking to confirm they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding if they display any symptoms of Covid-19.

On their return to Dubai, citizens and residents will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport.

They must register their details on the Covid-19 DXB app and commit to restricting themselves at home until their test results are available.

In case they are Covid-19 positive, they must isolate themselves for 14 days and adhere to all guidelines and measures outlined by the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.

International tourists

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

Downloading the Covid-19 DXB app and registering their details on it are critically important since it facilitates easy coordination and communication with health authorities if they experience Covid-19 symptoms.

In addition to filling the ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking, they should ensure they have a valid health insurance in order to enter the country.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding at the airport of departure if they display any Covid-19 symptoms.

Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.

All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings.

If a traveller is suspected to have Covid-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus.

It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for Covid-19 to register their details on the Covid-19 DXB app and isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

All positive Covid-19 cases should strictly adhere to the measures outlined by the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.

Passenger responsibilities

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stressed that travellers should commit to meeting their responsibilities to ensure their safety and that of others. These include: