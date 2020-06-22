Emirates ready to help relaunch Dubai's tourism industry

The chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, is confident the Dubai-based carrier is ready to play its part in welcoming tourists back to the city from next month.

It was announced on Sunday that tourists will be allowed to visit the emirate from July 7 following months of movement restrictions enforced as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Ahmed said the airline is seeing a positive trend of traffic building up across its network as it adds flights to more destinations and Dubai eases travel restrictions.

The world’s largest long-haul carrier, which currently connects Dubai to 40 cities, plans to offer more destinations in the coming days, according to a statement. “The next few weeks will be a big test for the whole aviation industry in many ways,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome visitors to Dubai from 7 July, and facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and international tourists with new air travel protocols announced yesterday.#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/FO0QAu7X6R— Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 22, 2020

The relaxation will provide a much needed boost for Emirates, with the company reportedly making over 1,000 members of staff – cabin crew, pilots and support staff - redundant earlier this month.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The new protocols have been adopted after a detailed evaluation of the situation, both domestically and globally, and ensuring readiness to deal with all possible scenarios. The move comes at a time when the world is preparing to resume economic activities across sectors.

“Travel and tourism are among the key industries at the forefront of spurring global economic recovery. Our airports and national carriers are resuming larger scale operations by stringently implementing globally benchmarked precautionary and preventive measures that protect the health and safety of travellers."

The new protocols enable citizens and residents to travel to destinations that have started to receive flights in accordance with rules and regulations put in place by their governments. They also allow residents to travel back to Dubai in accordance with measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Ahmed added: “Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has implemented comprehensive measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our country has closely followed the directives of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), setting a global example in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of passengers and ensuring that flights operate smoothly.”