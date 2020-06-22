Dubai Tourism's charm offensive to lure visitors back to emirate

Dubai’s tourism authority is ramping up its activities ahead of the return of visitors to the emirate next month.

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has previously launched #Till We Meet Again and the recently launched #We Will See You Soon campaign, providing up-to-date information on the situation in Dubai.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism, revealed the authority has also been in constant communication with over 3,000 partners worldwide.

In an effort to sustain interest in the city over the Covid-19-enforced lockdown period, Dubai Tourism worked with Microsoft to launch ‘Dubai Virtual Backgrounds’ that allows users of web and video conferencing apps to download free images of iconic attractions in Dubai and use them as customised digital backdrops.

The authority also partnered with Snapchat in a campaign that saw four augmented reality (AR) Snapchat Lenses being developed to transport users in the UK and France to Dubai to experience the city’s famous landmarks.

It was announced on Sunday that Dubai is ready to welcome tourists from July 7.

Speaking at a meeting of industry leaders operating in the emirate, Almarri said: “With travel behaviours remaining fluid and travellers set to become even more discerning and prudent in their travel choices, we welcome the commitment shown by our partners to work together to help prepare the ground for a meaningful tourism restart so that the industry is well positioned to capture growth when the situation improves.

“Throughout this unprecedented journey that is set to lead to a new normal, Dubai Tourism reaffirms its support to its stakeholders and partners to facilitate the gradual recovery of the sector, restore confidence and trust among travellers and eventually once again highlight Dubai’s position at the forefront, as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.”