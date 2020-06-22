We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 22 Jun 2020

Etihad partners with Austrian health tech company to launch Covid-19 assessment tool

Powered by Medicus AI’s technology and based on a set of 22 questions, the assessment takes less than five minutes to complete.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has partnered with Austrian healthcare technology company Medicus AI to launch a Covid-19 risk assessment tool aimed at making passengers feel safer about returning to the skies.

Powered by Medicus AI’s technology and based on a set of 22 questions, the assessment takes less than five minutes to complete and is centred around daily updated guidelines from the World Health Organisation.

Passengers will then be able to determine their individual probability of having contracted the virus alongside advisories and recommendations, allowing them to make informed decisions about travelling.

Frank Meyer, chief digital officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We know that health and wellbeing will be a major factor impacting the travel decisions of our guests and are committed to ensuring their continued safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel with Etihad Airways. As flying operations begin to resume globally, we want to empower our guests to make informed decisions on travel.”

The tool is now available to guests on Etihad.com and soon on the Etihad Airways mobile application on the Apple iOS, Android and Huawei platforms, and will be accessible in English, with additional language editions such as Arabic, French, German and Portuguese being added in phases.

Staff writer

