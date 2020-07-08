Jumeirah Beach Hotel to reopen on July 10

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel will reopen its doors on July 10 next.

The iconic hotel, with a two kilometre private beach that looks boasts a close-up view of the Burj Al Arab, reopens with an ‘Ultimate Staycation’ that allows check-in a noon and check out at 4pm (full details on the hotel website).

The resumption of business at the hotel comes as Dubai reopens to tourists.

Jumeirah Group chief commercial officer Alexander Lee, said this week that bookings across its properties “have doubled in terms of planned stays versus the previous weeks.”

“Interestingly, international guests are also increasingly looking to visit in the next three months with over half of the bookings made post the announcement for July, August and September,” he added.