By Staff writer

Thu 9 Jul 2020 07:21 AM

By Staff writer

Emirates airline passengers from ten countries need negative Covid-19 cert

The new directive comes into force from July 10

Emirates airline passengers from ten countries need negative Covid-19 cert

Emirates said the certificate must be issued by a local government-approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight.

Passengers boarding Emirates airline flights from ten specific countries will require a Covid-19 negative certificate before boarding, the airline said. 

The airline said the certificate must be issued by a local government-approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight.

The new directive comes into force from July 10, the airline said in its update.

“Where specified, a certificate from a UAE government designated laboratory in the country of origin is also acceptable,” the airline said.

“Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.”

The affected countries are:

  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Iran
  • Nigeria
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Russian Federation
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Staff writer

