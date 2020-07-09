Emirates airline passengers from ten countries need negative Covid-19 cert

Font Size
By Staff writer
Passengers boarding Emirates airline flights from ten specific countries will require a Covid-19 negative certificate before boarding, the airline said.
The airline said the certificate must be issued by a local government-approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight.
The new directive comes into force from July 10, the airline said in its update.
“Where specified, a certificate from a UAE government designated laboratory in the country of origin is also acceptable,” the airline said.
“Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.”
The affected countries are: