'Once things normalise people will go back to travel again' says Dubai tourism chief

After a painful four-month tourism shutdown that ended this week, Dubai is betting pent-up demand will see the industry quickly bounce back, billing itself as a safe destination with the resources to ward off coronavirus.

The emirate, which had 16.7 million visitors last year, opened its doors to tourists despite global travel restrictions and the onset of the scorching Gulf summer in the hopes the sector will reboot before high season begins in the last quarter of 2020.

Embarking from Emirates flights, where cabin crew work in gowns and face shields, the first visitors arrived on Tuesday to be greeted by temperature checks and nasal swabs, in a city better known for skyscrapers, luxury resorts and over-the-top attractions.

Today, Dubai reopened for tourism. Watch our first arrivals here.

Ready when you are...#VisitDubai @DXB pic.twitter.com/eli7MOcskW— Visit Dubai (@visitdubai) July 7, 2020

Tourism chief Helal Al Marri said that people may still be reluctant to travel right now, but that data shows they are already looking at destinations and preparing to come out of their shells.

"When you look at the indicators, and who is trying to buy travel... 10 weeks ago, six weeks ago and today look extremely different," he told AFP in an interview.

"People were worried [but] people today are really searching heavily for their next holiday and that is a very positive sign and I see a very strong comeback."

The crisis crushed Dubai's goal to push arrivals to 20 million this year and forced flag carrier Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, to cut its sprawling network and lay off an undisclosed number of staff.

But Al Marri, director-general of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said that unlike the gloom after the 2008 global financial crisis, the downturn is a one-off "shock event".

"Once we do get to the other side, as we start to talk about next year and later on, we see very much a quick uptick. Because once things normalise people will go back to travel again," he said.

New wish lists

The reopening comes as the United Arab Emirates battles stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates that have climbed to more than 53,500 with 328 deaths.

And as swathes of the world emerge from lockdown, for many travellers their holiday wish lists have shifted from free breakfasts and room upgrades to more pressing issues like hotel sanitation and hospital capacity.

With its advanced medical facilities and infrastructure, Dubai is betting it will be an attractive option for tourists.

"The first thing I'm thinking is - how is the healthcare system, do they have it under control? Do I trust the government there?" Al Marri said.

"Yes they expect the airline to have precautionary measures, they expect it at the airport. But are they going to a city where everything from the taxi, to the restaurant, to the mall, to the beach has these measures in place? They're looking at that."

Tourists arriving in Dubai are required to present a negative test result taken within four days of the flight. If not, they can take the test on arrival, but must self-isolate until they receive the all-clear.

While social distancing and face masks are widely enforced, many restaurants and attractions have reopened with business as usual, even if wait staff wear protective gear and menus have been replaced with QR codes.

"When it comes to Dubai, I think it's really great to see the fun returning to the city. As you've seen, everything's opened up," Al Marri said.