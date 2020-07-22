Dubai's Kerzner International appoints new CEO

Philippe Zuber has been appointed Kerzner International chief executive officer, moving up from his current position of chief operations officer.

Zuber will succeed Michael Wale, who has been CEO since February 2018 and now joins the board of directors of Kerzner International.



Michael Wale

The owner of the Atlantis Resort and Residences and the One&Only Resorts brands worldwide said the announcements are part of an overall restructuring of its strategic leadership team.



Michel Checoury

Michel Checoury, who has held the position of chief financial officer since October 2018, will add chief administrative officer to his role.

Mohammed Al Shaibani, executive director and CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai, and chairman of Kerzner International Holdings thanked Wale for “building a strong foundation”.

Under Wale’s leadership the group introduced new resorts in Rwanda - One&Only Nyungwe House and the One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, as well as expanding the Atlantis name in China.

He also grew the One&Only Private Homes brand at exclusive destinations around the world and signed another five confirmed resorts in the pipeline.