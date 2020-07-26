Dubai's Global Village reveals dates for 25th season

The 25th season of Dubai’s Global Village will open this year to the public on October 25.

The silver jubilee season will feature the American Franchise Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum attraction, in addition to dining, shopping, entertainment and other attractions.

Global Village will remain open for 25 weeks until April 2021, which means visitors will be able to experience Ramadan at the popular family venue, located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai.

Earlier this year several family and entertainment destinations were temporarily closed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the UAE. Starting July, many of the attractions including IMG World of Adventures, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Wild Wadi Park, among others have reopened, with strict health and safety measures being put in place.

CEO of Global Village, Bader Anwahi, said that since its inception the destination has become “a mainstay for family entertainment across the region”.

Geared up for the new season, Global Village has put in place various health and safety measures for visitors.

“Whether it’s by using state of the art technology for wayfinding and contactless payment or by adapting our entertainment offerings, we are breaking new ground across all our verticals for the comfort and happiness of our guests,” said Anwahi.