Some Dubai-bound passengers will need second PCR test on arrival from Aug 1

Starting August 1, passengers travelling from 29 countries will be required to take a second PCR test upon arrival in the UAE.

Emirates airline released an update for passengers coming to Dubai that will require all passengers to have negative Covid-19 test certificate before departing, and a second PCR test on arrival in the emirate for those coming from one of 29 listed countries.

Emirates in its update said:

From 1 August 2020 all passengers travelling to Dubai, including passengers connecting in Dubai, must have a negative Covid-19 test certificate. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. This excludes children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability.

From 1 August 2020, you must also take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai if you travelled from any of the points of origin listed below.

Emirates said passenger will not be accepted on the flight without the certificate and that it must be a printed test certificate.

Afghanistan

Armenia

Brazil

Bangladesh

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Montenegro

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation

Serbia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight from any of our airports worldwide to Dubai.

Uzbekistan

Anyone taking the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai must self-isolate until you receive your test result. If your test result is negative, you can leave your hotel or accommodation, but if the test result is positive, you must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation.