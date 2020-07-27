Dubai sets up 'Restaurants Business Group' to support industry recovery

The Restaurants Business Group has been launched in Dubai in support of the sector across the emirate.

The group, which will operate as a non-profit body under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber, will be used to tackle challenges in the industry through dialogue with relevant authorities.

The group also provides a platform for member companies to share knowledge and make policy recommendations.

Mubarak Bin Fahad, owner - The Tashas Group, who was appointed chairman of the Restaurants Business Group, said: “The Dubai Restaurants Business Group will help this cause, bringing the private and public sectors closer together to create a sustainable and even more positive future for the F&B industry in the city.”

According to figures from the Dubai Statistics Centre, the hotel and F&B sectors in the emirate, which contributed 5.1 percent to the economy last year, was down 14.8 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to Q1 2019, as a result of the Covid-19-enforced lockdown measures and movement restrictions.

Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive of Dubai Chamber, said the establishment of the business group comes at the right time as the business community deals with the impact of Covid-19.

As restaurants re-open under new guidelines, the group will play an essential role in addressing common issues and helping industry players navigate new challenges and adjust to the new normal, he explained.