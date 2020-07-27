All Abu Dhabi-bound travellers need negative PCR test, says Etihad Airways

From August 1, all travellers flying Etihad Airways will require to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

The rule applies to travellers from around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights.

The airline has also released a list of approved testing facilities listed on its Destination Guide.

The PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi, with travellers assuming responsibility to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result certificate from one of the approved clinics.

A secondary screening has also been proposed for passengers entering the UAE, however the airline hasn’t released a list of countries that will be subject to it.

“All travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi as their end destination may be subject to further PCR screening at Abu Dhabi International Airport,” an official statement from Etihad Airways said.

Additionally, travellers going to EU countries or the UK will need to produce a negative PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure.

To help facilitate this process, Etihad Airways has partnered with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travellers the option of PCR testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.