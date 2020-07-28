Popular Dubai Media City nightspot Q43 closes amid Covid-19 downturn

Popular Dubai Media City bar and nightlife hotspot, Q43, has closed its doors as a result of the economic downturn caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The multi-award-winning venue, based in the Media One hotel, was opened in December 2013 by Dubai-based Solutions Leisure Group (SLG) and marked the company’s entry into the emirate’s F&B market.

It played host to DJ Guess Hu, the resident DJ for six years, as well as superstar DJs such as Roger Sanchez and Erick Morillo.

Solutions Leisure’s sales and marketing director, Spencer Hartwell, said: “There was always a chance that Covid would cause casualties, I personally hoped that it would not be Q. It is a venue we are all very proud of and one that placed us firmly on the F&B map here in Dubai. We have always said out loud that Q43 started it all for us, and without her we wouldn’t have begun this incredible journey.”

SLG also operates two branches of STK in Dubai, on JBR’s The Walk and Barsha Heights; two Lock Stock & Barrel venues in JBR and Downtown; Wavehouse Dubai in Atlantis The Palm; Karma Café and Asia Asia.