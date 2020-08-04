Dubai expands approved overseas Covid-19 testing facilities for passengers

Dubai has expanded the number of Covid-19 PCR test facilities for travellers from abroad.

Emirates airline has updated the number of testing facilities where Dubai residents and visitors can get their PCR nasal swabs tests done, and obtain the Covid-19 clearance certificate required for entering the emirate.

In India, the number of clinics that Dubai recognises has increased to over 800 government-run hospitals and an additional 339 private clinics. These facilities have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The list released by Emirates also includes recommended laboratories or any trusted and certified facilities in the country of origin.

Travellers from the UK can secure a test at any NHS clinic, where they are done for free. Previously there were just handful of clinics approved.

In Ireland, Tropical Medical Bureau, which has six testing centres across the country, has been approved.

Passengers will be allowed to board only if they have a negative Covid-19 test. An additional test could be requested upon arrival at Dubai's airports.

Travellers who are tested at the airport must remain at the hotel or residence until their test results arrive.

If the test result is positive, travellers will be required to undergo isolation and follow the guidelines from the Dubai Health Authority, and will be required to download the Covid-19 – DXB Smart App.

People holding a Dubai residence visa flying back to the emirate must secure a return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

Dubai residents need a GDRFA Application Number to complete flight bookings either online or through Emirates’ call centre.

For passengers arriving at airports outside of Dubai, the UAE’s federal immigration service requires passengers to carry out tests at Pure Health-recognised clinics only.

Full details of Emirates' travel guidance for Dubai residents available here. Emirates information for tourists travelling to, from, and through Dubai is available here.