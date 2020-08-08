Egypt makes negative PCR test mandatory for most travellers from August 15

The majority of visitors flying to Egypt will require a negative PCR test result 72 hours before flying from August 15, a statement by the prime minister has said.

The statement said that only Egyptians and tourists travelling to coastal cities such as Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam would be exempt from presenting the PCR test.

Authorities had warned that tourists would not be allowed to travel to other cities inside Egypt from those coastal cities.

The Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test directly detects the presence of an antigen or the genetic material for the coronavirus and is widely used globally.

While officially announced figures for Covid-19 cases have been steadily dropping in Egypt, the Ministry of Health is warning against a second wave of the virus.

Tourism is a major money earner for Egypt and its tourism sector had recorded an all-time high revenue reaching $13.03bn in 2019, up from $11.6bn in 2018, according to the Central Bank in March.