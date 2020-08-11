Ras Al Khaimah resort on track to open next year despite virus

RAK AMI Hotel, a hotel development and management company based in the northern emirate, has said its Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island property is still on track to open next year.

The resort’s construction is currently near 40 percent completion, with the developers assuring progress has not been slowed down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "As the first project under RAK AMI Hotel, we are focused on ensuring not only the timely completion of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island but also to create industry benchmarks in its construction and operation.

"Work has been ongoing in the past months, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis. The hotel will be a vibrant addition to the hospitality sector of the Emirate when it opens next year."

Estimated to cost around AED543 million ($148 million), the resort features 418 keys, with each room providing a direct sea view. Guests can opt for a larger-sized family room suites or one of the 28 beachfront villas with private pools and gardens.

The resort is slated to open in September 2021.