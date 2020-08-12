Covid-19 PCR test mandatory for all outbound Etihad Airways flights

Etihad Airways has announced all passengers will require a negative Covid-19 PCR test for all outbound flights from August 16.

A statement on the carrier’s website said: “It is mandatory to have a Covid-19 PCR test before you fly with Etihad Airways from any worldwide airport outside of Abu Dhabi.

“You also need a Covid-19 PCR test if you are travelling from Abu Dhabi to any European Union country, as well as Switzerland and the UK.”

As per the government guidelines, anyone travelling from another emirate to reach Abu Dhabi airport must present a negative Covid-19 test before entering the emirate. The test must be valid within 48 hours.

As of August 12th, UAE Residents arriving to the UAE are automatically granted the Federal Authority for Identity and and Citizenship (ICA) permit pre approval without the need to submit an application. However, all passengers need to obtain a negative Covid-19 PCR test result before travelling, issued no more than 96 hours prior to arriving in the UAE.

Inbound passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi airport have to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test, the airport said.