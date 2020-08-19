Dubai ready to relaunch cruise season this autumn

Dubai is set to relaunch its cruise season in the autumn of this year.

A virtual workshop held by P&O Marinas, a DP World company, in collaboration with Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, and Emirates airline, heard that emirate is "open for business and looking forward to receiving tourists for the new cruise season by the fall”.

Dubai reopened its doors to international tourists in July amid strict health and safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The includes the Dubai Assured stamp, a compliance programme - which is also applicable to the cruise industry - to certify and recognise hotels, tourism and retail establishments and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols.

The city has also been awarded the Safe Travels safety stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai Tourism, said: "The precautionary measures and safety protocols that are being formulated for cruise tourism will be implemented when cruise ships arrive in Dubai during the forthcoming season.

“We can assure cruise tourists of the highest global safety standards at every stage of their travel journey from the time they disembark in Dubai to the point they depart from our cruise terminals."

The UAE suspended cruise operations back in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, it is now full steam ahead to welcome visitors back through the country’s ports.

Almarri added: “We expect to see cruise ships bringing tourists back to Dubai once all the relevant protocols are in place. Dubai Tourism has also put together an impressive excursion itinerary as part of efforts to position the city as the cruise tourism destination of choice for international cruise travellers."

Dubai welcomed around 800,000 cruise passengers during the 2018 to 2019 season - about five ships per day.