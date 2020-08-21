EgyptAir says all passengers require negative virus test to fly from September

Egypt's national carrier, EgyptAir, has updated its requirements saying all its passengers flying to any airport in Egypt must show a negative PCR coronavirus test done 72 hours prior to traveling.



According to the company's website, the new measure starts September 1, the airline said without elaborating on what caused it or its duration.

The company's website also states that passengers "entitled to hotel accommodation" and who will not spend any time in transit at Cairo's airport must also present the negative PCR test, even if their final destination does not require one.

EgyptAir resumed operations on July 1 and now flies to about 27 international destinations with an occupancy rate of about 60-70 percent. Since the resumption, 718 flights were operated, including international, domestic and cargo and 66,000 passengers were carried, according to the company's website.

Despite February's announcement of net profits of LE951 million ($59m) in the first half of the 2018/2019 fiscal year, or the first such in a decade, the state holding company that owns EgyptAir said it was seeking a three-billion Egyptian pound ($185 million) loan to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.