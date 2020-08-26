We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi travel details updated

Authorities have updated testing rules for those entering emirate

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved two tests which allow entry into the emirate, while continuing precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The new guidelines will come into effect from Thursday (August 27) and will permit travel into Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result.

Measures will also allow entry within 48 hours of receiving a negative DPI laser test result, provided there is also a negative PCR test result received within six days prior to entry.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stressed that the same type of test cannot be taken twice-in-a-row within six days.

Volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials of an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine are exempt from these measures and are authorised to use emergency vehicle lanes for a smooth journey.

Anyone violating the measures will be subject to penalties and fines.

A laser blood test is based on laser beam technology that can identify the coronavirus as soon as the blood cells are infected by using a camera to detect morphological changes in them.

In May, QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed International Holdings Company (IHC), announced that it has developed equipment for laser blood tests.

The nasal test involves taking a swab of the nose and throat. You may experience some mild discomfort and you may feel a gagging sensation, but it should not hurt.

