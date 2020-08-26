Abu Dhabi travel details updated

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved two tests which allow entry into the emirate, while continuing precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The new guidelines will come into effect from Thursday (August 27) and will permit travel into Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result.

Measures will also allow entry within 48 hours of receiving a negative DPI laser test result, provided there is also a negative PCR test result received within six days prior to entry.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stressed that the same type of test cannot be taken twice-in-a-row within six days.

Volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials of an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine are exempt from these measures and are authorised to use emergency vehicle lanes for a smooth journey.

Anyone violating the measures will be subject to penalties and fines.

A laser blood test is based on laser beam technology that can identify the coronavirus as soon as the blood cells are infected by using a camera to detect morphological changes in them.

In May, QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed International Holdings Company (IHC), announced that it has developed equipment for laser blood tests.

The nasal test involves taking a swab of the nose and throat. You may experience some mild discomfort and you may feel a gagging sensation, but it should not hurt.