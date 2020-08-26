UAE restaurant concept eyes international growth after Covid-19 delays

Mohalla, UAE-based homegrown restaurant concept, has revealed plans to expand internationality with branches planned for Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United States.

With a regional take on Indian food, the Dubai brand will initially expand into Saudi Arabia, with the first international branch will open in Riyadh's The Esplanade, with the second location opening up in the Diplomatic Quarter.

International expansion had been delayed by the global pandemic, with protocols and regulations changing in different countries, Panchali Mahendra, managing director of Atelier House Hospitality told Arabian Business.

"The pandemic is a huge concern for all industries and their expansion plan whether regionally or internationally. Even though locally we are still able to perform substantial revenues as the resident and Emiratis are in the country, however, all our international openings have been delayed as the pandemic crisis differs in each country and region."

Atelier House Hospitality is partnering with Unified Hospitality to open in Saudi Arabia.

"There is a natural migration and travel between UAE and Saudi Arabia and a love for and appreciation Indian food in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has been expanding its restaurant scene and consistently improving its quality and alternatives for the client base. It is a dense market with a lot of potential and close enough for us to manage and overlook and add the requisite support and quality standards,” said Mahendra.

Mohalla was launched in 2018 by Mahendra and is owned and operated by Ahmass Fakahany, CEO, Atelier House Hospitality and Altamarea Group along with local partner, Abdulla Tawakul and Hanan Tawakul.

Located in the fashionable quarters of Dubai Design District, Mohalla, which translates as community, is also looking to open in Oman, Mahendra said, adding that the next phase will also take in the US, with New York and Boston being targeted for outlets.

Atelier House Hospitality is also planning to launch a boutique catering and culinary studio and kitchen called The Host in D3, and fine dining restaurant Morini in Riyadh.

Currently in the early phases, the company revealed it is also working on a destination tech bar concept and another project, which will see the company collaborating with a "very talented chef".