Dubai start-up set to take FIVE Hotels & Resorts to Switzerland

Dubai start-up FIVE Hotels & Resorts has announced plans to expand into Switzerland.

It forms part of a strategy to break into the European market and comes after over a year of research and having afforded more than 288,000 room nights to travelers from Europe to its properties in Dubai – FIVE Jumeirah Village and FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

“It is with firm belief in Dubai which provides the foundation for the creation of global hospitality champions, that we are determined to expand into Europe and beyond. It is up to all of us to seize the tremendous opportunities provided by the Dubai government to grow within one of the world’s most pioneering economies”, said Kabir Mulchandani, chairman of Dubai based FIVE Holdings.

Frequented in the past by the likes of Freddie Mercury, Grace Jones, Muhammed Ali and Rihanna, amongst many others, the former Atlantis hotel is one of Zurich’s most prestigious and historic hotels. Set to open in summer 2021, FIVE is determined to revive the property’s renowned history and lifestyle with Dubai’s modern hospitality spirit.

“It fills me with joy to open this new chapter alongside all of our colleagues who have shown restless commitment and passion in these past months, and to challenge each other’s creativity with this new exciting project; as after all, if it’s not with fun we shouldn’t do it at all,” added Mulchandani.