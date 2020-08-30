Domestic flights in India to resume meal services

Airlines in India are to resume meal services for domestic flights.

The provision of food on flights in the country was forbidden by the government in May as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, that has been lifted, with immediate effect, by an order issued by Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a move that will be welcomed by passengers arriving from Gulf airports and on long-haul international flights.

However, the order comes with various conditions, including only using disposable trays, cutlery and crockery, while airline crews are required to wear new sets of protective gloves before each meal or beverage service.

In-flight entertainment will also be made available on domestic flights with severe restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

India is among the worst countries in the world impacted by the Covid-19 virus, with over 3.5 million cases confirmed to date and a death toll of more than 63,600.