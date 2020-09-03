UAE set to remain on UK quarantine list as coronavirus cases spike

The UAE’s recent spike in new coronavirus cases means the country could now face a longer spell on the UK’s two-week in-bound quarantine list.

A total of 735 new cases in the previous 24 hours was reported on Wednesday with a further three deaths, up sharply from the 574 infections on the previous day.

According to a UK government spokesperson, Britain’s national quarantine list is informed by “a range of factors", including weekly case rates weighted against trends in incidence and deaths.

The UK’s Joint Biosecurity Centre and the soon-to-be-dismantled Public Health England (PHE) make their joint quarantine decisions by reviewing information on a country’s testing capacity and testing positivity, government actions, the extent to which cases can be accounted for by a contained outbreak – as opposed to more general transmission in the community – and an assessment of the quality of the data available.

“Taken together, these factors provide a risk assessment that allows ministers to decide which countries to remove from the travel corridors list,” the spokesperson said.

The total number of cases in the UAE since the onset of the global pandemic has now risen to 71,540. The number of confirmed cases had been as low as 164 at the start of the month, but authorities have witnessed an increase over the last few days.

Around 1.5 million British nationals visited the UAE in 2019, according to government data. However, in-bound tourist numbers from London to the UAE were decimated this year as most flights were grounded amid Britain's three-month lockdown from March to May.

Dubai has since reopened and restarted its visit visas from July 7, but tourists and visitors are still prohibited from travelling to Abu Dhabi by air.

All travellers to the UAE – including those from the UK – must have carried out a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 96 hours and received a negative result prior to their departure.

According to British government directives, UAE visitors to the UK must also self-isolate in the place they are staying for the first 14 days on arrival.

Opening up

Emirates resumed London Heathrow–Dubai passenger flights on board its Airbus A380 aircraft on July 15, marking the first double-decker flight to the UK capital since the pandemic forced the temporary grounding of the airline’s passenger fleet in March.

From September onwards, Emirates has operated 36 weekly flights out of the UK, connecting passengers to Dubai from its Birmingham, Glasgow, London Heathrow and Manchester gateways.

Emirates has implemented measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Dubai attracted 16.73 million travellers last year to its luxury hotels, shopping malls, beaches and conference centres. Tourism is a major source of revenue for the UAE, contributing 11.5 per cent to its gross domestic product.

The emirate is still currently among the top five destinations for internet searches for tourist considerations, Dubai Tourism said in a recent statement.

However, the wider outlook among the global travel industry remains grim.

According to the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the Covid-19 pandemic could cost global tourism and related sectors between $1.2 and $3.3 trillion in lost revenue depending on the timing of recovery.

London’s Heathrow airport alone has seen passenger numbers drop dramatically during the last six months, with July's traffic reportedly down 95 per cent year-on-year.