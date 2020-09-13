UAE coronavirus cases drop from record high to 640 new infections

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE dropped from its all-time high on Saturday to 640 reported by health authorities on Sunday.

Numbers in the country had reached 1,007, the highest recorded since the onset of the global pandemic, but over the last 24 hours have since dropped to their lowest number since last Tuesday.

It comes after the Ministry of Health conducted 84,642 additional tests and takes the total number of confirmed cases to 79,489.

A further 468 patients were said to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE up to 69,451. There were no new deaths announced.

The Ministry of Health conducts 84,642 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 640 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 468 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/FKTUyLP2Tb— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, an unnamed restaurant in Bluewaters has become the latest to be shut down by officials in Dubai for failing to adhere to the strict guidelines aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

The restaurant was ordered to close on Saturday by Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, following inspections form the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector.

A violation notice was also issued to a commercial establishment inside a shopping centre after employees failed to wear masks, while four other outlets were warned for not having physical distancing stickers posted on the floor.

Dubai businesses closed, fined over coronavirus violations as cases rise 'Crowded' restaurant ordered to close and gymnasium is issued with a fine after not implements social distancing as authorities get tough amid rising infections

Business owners have been warned that fines and shut-down periods will be doubled for repeat offenders.

The inspections found that 518 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary guidelines.

Dubai Economy had previously closed down a café on Friday for its failure to comply with the precautionary measures; while a sweep of four shopping malls across the emirate saw 141 violations and 1,422 warnings issued.