Three people arrested over 100-strong party amid coronavirus clampdown

Dubai Police on Monday said it had made arrests over a party of more than 100 people which took place in the emirate and violated rules laid down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two managers of an unnamed tourism company and a DJ were detained for flouting regulations, Dubai Police said in a statement.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, confirmed that they arrested the violators when a video of the crowded party started circulating across social media platforms.

“The organisers, who had not acquired necessary permission from competent authorities, clearly violated social distancing rules and the announced precautionary measures against coronavirus, and put the lives of many at risk,” he said.

He added that a fine of AED10,000 is applicable to whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms.

Al-Jallaf stressed that the Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators, adding: “These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic... We call upon all tourism companies, local businesses and community members to support efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing and refrain from organising or attending crowded events that could contribute to spreading the virus.”

On Sunday, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with coronavirus precautionary measures.

Dubai Tourism said its inspectors have adopted a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of health and safety protocols.

Detailed guidelines have been set for both government and private sector establishments in each industry, including the hospitality, retail, tourist attractions, leisure, entertainment and F&B sectors.

In addition to wearing masks at all times and maintaining social distancing, the frequent sterilisation of various facilities at hotels and other establishments is mandatory to ensure the health and safety of all guests, residents and staff.

Dubai Tourism stressed the need to preserve and build on the gains made by the Government of Dubai as part of its strategy to restart various sectors in a "phased manner".

Dubai has launched initiatives such as the Dubai Assured stamp which certifies hotels, retail establishments and attractions that have complied with all health and safety protocols.