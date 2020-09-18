Dubai suspends Air India Express flights over coronavirus violations

Dubai's Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights to the city until October 2 for bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks.

A senior Air India Express on Friday confirmed to Arabian Business the suspension of its flights to Dubai.

Air India Express is understood to be operating its four Dubai flights, scheduled to operate from India on Friday, to Sharjah instead.

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger travelling from India needs to bring the original Covid-negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

The decision to suspend Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2 is said to be in the wake of a Covid positive passenger on Air India Express’ flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4 respectively.

Air India Express said in an official communication that it received “notice of suspension” from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

“The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger by the Airline’s ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th August and 4th September respectively.

“As per information gathered, passengers who were seated in close proximity to theCovid positive passenger on each flight had undergone Covid test/quarantined as determined by the Dubai Health authority,” the communication said.

It added that prior to the receipt of the notice, the airline had submitted a letter to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority expressing its "profuse apologies".

The airline has also reiterated instructions to handling agencies in India to strictly adhere to the regulation in relation to acceptance of passengers on flights.

The carrier also said it has introduced additional flights to Sharjah to accommodate affected passengers.

“The affected passengers who have booked to fly to Dubai are also being given the option to rebook to a future date,” the statement said.

Air India Express has scheduled over 300 flights in September to various destinations in the Middle East, most of them to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, under the ‘air bubble’ pact between India and the UAE.