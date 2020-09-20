Yas Bay: how Abu Dhabi's new $1.1bn tourism attraction is shaping up

A total of $1.1 billion is being invested into Yas Bay, the latest attraction under construction on Abu Dhabi's main tourism island, with hotel components set to open by the end of this year.

Developer Miral said it remained committed to the project, describing it as an integral part of its $3.26bn portfolio of leisure and entertainment developments under construction on Yas Island.

Set within The Waterfront, one of three areas included in the Yas Bay project, Miral said that the Hilton Yas Bay Hotel is currently over 93 percent complete and represents a total investment of $326 million. The five-star hotel will feature 546 rooms and an accompanying beach club, with both set to be opened by the end of 2020.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, said: "We have made significant progress across Abu Dhabi's new iconic development, Yas Bay. The latest milestones underscore our vision for Yas Island to position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.

"We remain committed to enriching our portfolio of unique experiences and immersive attractions across Yas Island while further contributing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider tourism growth."

His comments come as Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the development and was briefed on construction progress.

Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas - The Waterfront, The Residences and twofour54, and is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 business professionals.

Located on the southern tip of Yas Island, Miral said Yas Bay will become Abu Dhabi's premier waterfront destination, with the main focal point featuring The Waterfront, a leisure and entertainment destination.

The Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi's multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, will be the epicentre of Yas Bay's Waterfront, and once open will host UFC and other world-class events.

Miral said the Etihad Arena will become one of the leading entertainment venues in the region, designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, with flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people.

The Waterfront will also feature entertainment and nightlife attractions, including a pier with 37 cafes and restaurants as well as 19 retail outlets.

Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.