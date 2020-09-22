New look Dubai Safari Park to re-open in October as tourism 'gathers pace'

Dubai Municipality has announced that the Dubai Safari Park will re-open from October 5, with new measures introduced to keep visitors safe from the threat of coronavirus.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said the re-opening of the park, a key component in the emirate's list of attractions, shows that the recovery in the tourism market is gathering pace.

A thermal camera has been installed and manual thermometers will be used to screen visitors. The social distancing of two metres between people will be strictly enforced with stickers placed on the floors to guide visitors.

Image: WAM

Vending machines in the park will also sell masks and gloves while hand sanitisers are provided to every visitor.

The opening follows the completion of a comprehensive renovation and development process aimed at expanding the facilities of the park and further enriching the visitor experience, said Al Hajri in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Spanning 119 hectares of landscaped spaces that provide hospitable animal habitats, the Dubai Safari Park houses an expanded community of 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates.

"As the momentum of recovery in the tourism market gathers pace, Dubai Safari provides an exciting attraction for both international visitors and residents. The redesigned Dubai Safari has many unique interactive programmes blended into the safari journey that provide visitors with a unique and memorable experience. Not only can they see different types of animals from across the world, but they can also enjoy activities, performances and shows that entertain as well as educate," Al Hajiri said.

Image: WAM

New activities such as animal feeding, educational and awareness programmes and seasonal events have been added to enrich the visitor experience.

Serving both as an animal reserve and educational centre, the new Dubai Safari also features a group of new animals, including African elephants and giraffes. Rare animals at the park include the Komodo dragon, spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo, and lemur. Visitors can transport themselves around the park on air-conditioned trains.

The Park comprises three main villages, the African Village, Asian Village and Explorer Village, and also includes an Arabian Desert Safari tour.

Image: WAM

A bus tour in the Explorer Village also gives visitors a chance to discover animals from Africa and Asia.

Dubai Safari Park will be open to the public daily from 9am to 5pm, and online reservation is required for entry.