By Sam Bridge

Tue 22 Sep 2020 10:58 PM

Over 700 Dubai beachgoers cautioned for coronavirus violations

A total of 721 violations took place between March and September, says the Ports Police Station of the Dubai Police

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

More than 700 coronavirus violations have been reported against beachgoers in Dubai, the Ports Police Station of the Dubai Police has revealed.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhany, director of the station, said that 721 violations took place between March and September, adding that the preventative measures aim to protect people on beaches from contracting the virus.

Dubai Police added in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that it will not tolerate any violation of rules.

The station’s maritime security teams operate patrols on foot, motorbikes and boats to monitor the public’s adherence to the precautionary measures on beaches, Al Madhany added.

Police also use drones to secure beaches and verify the implementation of public safety requirements and they are equipped with hi-tech cameras that can film events day or night and have loudspeakers to broadcast any messages to beachgoers.

The comments come as the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that it conducted 98,528 tests and reported 852 new infections in the last 24 hours. There were also 939 recoveries and no further deaths.

Separately, Dubai Economy said on Tuesday that it imposed fines on four retail outlets for violating precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Three were fined for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks while the fourth one was found to have breached physical distancing guidelines.

The field inspection teams also warned 18 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

