Sharjah updates travel guidelines as tourist market looks to rebound

Sharjah has announced a list of guidelines that travellers to the emirate must meet to gain entry as the coronavirus crisis continues.

With Sharjah stepping up the normalisation of all activities across various sectors, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee revealed the health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The committee said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that both tourists and residents must ensure that they have adequate health insurance that covers all costs of treatment and isolation.

It added that all visitors to Sharjah must have a negative Covid-19 test report, conducted not more than 96 hours earlier, before arriving at the emirate’s ports. Visitors will also have to undergo another coronavirus test once they arrive, regardless of their earlier negative report.

They must also subject themselves to self-quarantine at their residence until the results of their Covid-19 test are notified.

If a visitor is Covid-19 positive, the period of medical isolation is 14 days, with the travellers or their sponsor bearing the expenses of treatment and isolation. In the event of non-compliance of quarantine restrictions, they will be liable to strict legal action and penalties.

All Sharjah residents who have a resident visa issued in the emirate are now allowed to return through the ports of Sharjah.

However, it is mandatory for them to undergo a PCR or Covid-19 test not earlier than 96 hours before the date of travel and the results must be negative. They will then have to undergo another PCR test upon arrival at the ports of the emirate.

With the emirate reopening all sectors for business, tourists and visitors from all countries are now permitted to travel to Sharjah provided all requirements for entry are met.