UAE resumes issuance of entry visas but work permits still on hold

Entry permits into the UAE are once again being issued after being stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced on Thursday.

Work permits however are still on hold so far, added the authority in a statement which comes a day after the UAE recorded its highest number of new daily infections since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The resumption of entry permit issuances, effective immediately, comes at a time when coronavirus-related restriction measures are gradually eased down in an effort to revive the country's tourism sector and economy.

Latest figures from the central bank had shown a deeper than estimated contraction because of disruptions incurred by coronavirus.

Gross domestic product will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent, the central bank said in its quarterly review.

The authority said that the decision to keep the issuance of work permits on hold also follows the precautionary measures undertaken by the travel industry to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

It is unclear if these measures are applicable to all of the UAE or Abu Dhabi alone. Sources Arabian Business reached out to were unavailable for clarification.

The decision to suspend the issuance of visas was put in place in March, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders, as part of the country's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.