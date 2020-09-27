Safety key as Abu Dhabi's tourism sector rebuilds post-coronavirus

Leading figures from the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi have stressed the importance of safety measures among all stakeholders as the emirate prepares to welcome back visitors following the coronavirus-enforced period of lockdown.

Speaking on World Tourism Day, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi) admitted it had been a “challenging year” for the sector as a result of the global pandemic.

He said: “We have worked relentlessly alongside other government entities to launch a number of initiatives to support the tourism sector during this period and elevate the level of trust amongst our consumers to position Abu Dhabi as one of the safest destinations in the world.

“And today, as we prepare to welcome visitors once again, we are doubling our efforts in ensuring the safety of our destinations to guarantee our guests a safe and unforgettable experience.”

On Thursday it was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship that entry permits into the UAE were once again being issued after being stopped due to Covid-19.

Latest figures from the central bank had shown a deeper than estimated contraction because of disruptions incurred by coronavirus.

Gross domestic product will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent, the central bank said in its quarterly review.

Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi said: “The biggest challenge for us was to support and revitalise the tourism sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, while also ensuring the health and safety of residents and visitors.

“Abu Dhabi has been recognised and highly praised for its efficient, persistent and rapid response to managing and containing the spread of Covid-19 through a series of initiatives developed by local government and the relevant authorities, including DCT-Abu Dhabi.

“The implementation of stringent measures and safety guidelines helped boost consumers’ confidence towards our destination, while simultaneously revitalising the tourism sector.”

Abu Dhabi is currently hosting the second edition of UFC’s Fight Island on the emirate’s Yas Island. It is also one of three venues across the UAE chosen to host Indian Premier League cricket matches, alongside Dubai and Sharjah; and it retains its position as the final race in a curtailed Formula One season.

Ali Al Shaiba, executive director, DCT-Abu Dhabi, previously told Arabian Business that “the sky is the limit” when it comes to hosting huge global events in the UAE capital.

He said: “Today we have a vision, we have a plan, to make Abu Dhabi the hub for different kinds of sports and big events. We have a lot of proposals on the table that we are studying and hopefully you will hear good news very soon.”

It was announced on Saturday that Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year in a match-up that could be hosted in the Middle East, while rumours persist that a third fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could take place in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hosani added that there will also be a strong focus on promoting the culture and tourism sectors, within the health and safety guidelines.

He said: “Abu Dhabi is a diverse destination with a variety of landscapes and environments, from which a multitude of unique cultural communities have grown to create a vibrant scene. We are currently working to develop the destinations within these communities to reflect our rich heritage, enabling creativity to thrive and spurring significant economic growth.”