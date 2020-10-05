SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on track for end-2022 completion

Construction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the emirate's latest tourism attraction on Yas Island, is more than 40 percent complete, it was announced on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the site of the attraction which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island could welcome more theme parks Destination is already home to Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

In collaboration with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, the project will bring the next generation of marine life theme parks to Yas Island and will be home to the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre, state news agency WAM reported.

It will be Yas Island’s next mega attraction, complementing Miral’s growing portfolio and further positioning it as a global destination.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on SeaWorld which will have a total area of approximately 183,000 sq m.

He was told that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature purpose-built habitats and ecosystems that will house different species together, as they are in the wild.

Once complete, the marine life theme park will also offer immersive experiences for visitors, aimed at broadening their knowledge and appreciation of marine life.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature six realms which tell a unified "One Ocean" story showing the interconnectivity between all life on Earth and our oceans and, once complete, will feature one of the world’s largest indoor aquariums, an immersive ride that takes guests on a journey from Pole to Pole and many interactive exhibits.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, said: "This is yet another great new addition to Yas Island’s immersive attractions and experiences. It will help further position the island as a top global destination and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision.

"We are proud to have partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment on this incredible project, which brings more than 55 years of expertise in marine conservation and world class marine animal care to Yas Island."

Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, added: "Yas Island is a visionary and transformational project and is already becoming a landmark destination for global travellers. We are thrilled SeaWorld will be a part of this special place, which will further expand our vitally important marine life research, rescue, conservation and education efforts in the region."

The new research centre will serve as an advanced knowledge hub for researchers, scientists, and marine conservationists and research will include live studies into indigenous Gulf species such as dugongs and sea turtles.

The facility will also extend SeaWorld’s global reach and play a vital role in rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the region. To date, SeaWorld has come to the aid of more than 37,000 animals in need, returning many to the wild and providing a forever home for animals that are unable to safely return to the wild.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is part of Miral’s AED12 billion investment in developments under construction.

Earlier this year, Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, refused to rule out adding further theme parks to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Miral was set up in 2011 to manage and develop a collection of government assets in Abu Dhabi – including Yas Island.

The destination is already home to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World, as well as Clymb, an indoor adventure hub that boasts the world's tallest climbing wall at 43 metres and, at ten metres, the widest wind tunnel.