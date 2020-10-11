Dubai-based Sweetheart Kitchen secures $17.7m to drive expansion plans

Dubai-based Sweetheart Kitchen has secured $17.7 million in Series C funding to help launch five new brands.

The round was backed by strategic investors and led by Sweetheart Kitchen CEO Peter Schatzberg.

“We invest most of our funding into supply chain technology, food design and hiring talent,” said Schatzberg. “This will continue into 2021, as we are just 15 months old and we are still perfecting our business model. Scaling units is certainly one important objective for us, but we are also investing in streamlining our processes and systems to achieve profitability.”

Sweetheart Kitchen previously raised €21m and launched 30 brands. The company will have 12 units live in the UAE and seven units live in Kuwait by Q1, 2021 with more expansion in the pipeline into Saudi Arabia in the second half of 2021.

“Each of our new brands brings innovative cuisines to the market and we are excited to see how our customers respond,” says Adib Samara, VP head of marketing at Sweetheart Kitchen.

“We are excited to relaunch in Kuwait after the pandemic lockdown measures prevented us from scaling earlier this year. It’s a great market for delivery where product innovation is valued by the consumer. We plan on re-opening in January with seven kitchens and on covering over 75 percent of Kuwait by the end of Q2-2021 with our new brands,” he added.