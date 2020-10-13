Ultra-luxury Saudi tourism project appoints industry veteran to lead operations

Amaala, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north western coast, has appointed hospitality industry veteran Victor Clavell to the role of chief operating officer.

With over 30 years of experience at world-leading brands, Clavell brings has guided the openings of numerous top-tier properties across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Bulgari, W, and EDITION hotels.

He joins Amaala’s senior leadership team, working closely with CEO Nicholas Naples to bring the destination to life over the coming years, a statement said.

It added that Clavell will lead the operations division across the destination and its three communities – Triple Bay, The Coastal Development, and The Island.

Naples said: “As we continue Amaala’s development journey, Victor’s unparalleled knowledge, stellar reputation and proven ability will prove invaluable in the acceleration and delivery of our operations across the destination. His extensive background in the development of iconic properties across the globe perfectly positions him to lead Amaala’s operations and shepherd the next stages of growth.”

Clavell added: “Amaala will set new standards for thoughtful luxury, guest experience and sustainable practices. I look forward to working with some of the best talent in the industry as we forge ahead in the realisation of this ambitious vision.”

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve across three communities, the 4,155 sq km year-round destination will include 2,800 hotel keys and more than 900 residential villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside 200 high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

Amaala’s trio of communities – Triple Bay, The Coastal Development and The Island – will represent three different sets of experiences for visitors.

Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to incorporate elements from the local environment. It will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.

The Coastal Development aims to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a programme of events from the global arts and cultural calendar while The Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, set amid an Arabian botanical garden complemented by a collection of sculptural pieces.