Why the pandemic could be 'one of the best things to happen' to HR

Coronavirus has shaken up the traditional office setting and revealed that employees are more productive when given flexibility, said the human resources director at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

While RAKTDA's management had been working on fostering team wellness and resilience since their assignment three years ago, Sara Boueri says the pandemic accelerated the adoption of several changes to their work model when it hit the UAE in March last year.

“The pandemic is literally one of the best things to happen to the HR world because it revolutionised the way we do business,” said Boueri.

“Our whole lives have evolved yet we still used to work with the nine to five, Henry Ford Industrial Revolution way of doing things and then suddenly, when the pandemic happened, we were all forced to change that,” she explained.

Soon after employees started working from home, following the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of corona, RAKTDA realised that the office work structure couldn’t be applied to a work from home setting.

With children at home and the emotional stress of isolation and lockdown, employees could not be expected to spend eight hours straight working as is done in an office setting, said Boueri. Also, because employees were finishing their tasks faster when at home, they were being assigned additional unnecessary tasks to fill up their day which was adding to their stress, said Boueri.

RAKTDA’s HR team was regularly doing “pulse checks” with their team during lockdown to inquire about their wellbeing. When they identified this anxiety, they went to the administration and said the work model going forward should be “project-based tasks with a deadline that employees can complete whenever they want before the assigned the time.”

“This is one of the key things whereby we had to totally shift our mindset and focus on keeping employees’ wellbeing at the forefront and making sure that the business doesn't suffer because of a burnout or anxiety,” said Boueri.

“The productivity and the performance that we saw increase because of this approach was amazing. Employees were motivated to finish their tasks faster so they could spend more time with their families or doing the things they love,” she continued.

Among RAKTDA’s achievements last year is the double coronavirus safety certifications, from WTTC and from Bureau Veritas, and the successful staycation campaign which saw 15,000 visitors flock to Ras Al Khaimah in under three months.

Boueri said there will be no return to the only office work model now that more people are getting vaccinated, and that RAKTDA has adopted a blended working structure.

“One of the first main policies that changed when we came back to the office is we didn't want to lose the momentum gained from working from home as it was so beneficial on so many levels. So we came up with a remote work policy whereby employees are given twelve days a quarter where they can work from wherever and wherever in the globe,” explained Boueri.

“We like the work environment especially since ours is a very nice and relaxed one so for some coming to the office gives them energy but at the same time, we wanted to offer that flexibility,” she added.

Operational employees who cannot work from home are given six additional paid days off per year, said Boueri.

With women constituting 45 percent of RAKTDA’s team, diversity is another key area of focus for RAKTDA although Boueri is quick to point out that the Authority believes diversity goes beyond gender empowerment.

“I think that when you focus on making your work environment equitable on all levels of diversity and your focus is on performance rather than anything else, that's what really drives the most engagement and productivity from employees because everything's fair and transparent,” said Boueri.

One of the ways this approach will be manifested is through the lifestyle credit policy to be rolled out soon and which allocates a specified annual sum that employees can choose to spend on their families if they are married or on self-development if single, said Boueri.

“Around 38 percent of the population in the GCC are under the age of 25. This means that probably most of the workforce are not married and don't have kids or families yet most of the benefits that revolve around work are to do with family benefits,” she said.

“So, I was given a challenge whereby we had to come up with a scheme that made the singles and the married people more equitable and to make the benefits a lot fairer on that level,” she continued.

The lifestyle credit could be used to pay for the visa costs or insurance fees of family members or on coaching, training, wellness and health (such as a spa day or working out with a personal trainer), pet fees, or bills.