Friday brunch, a Dubai institution, suspended as Covid crackdown intensifies

The Friday brunch is an institution in Dubai and a weekly essential for many thousands of expats living in the city.

But it's the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic as authorities have suspended the weekly feasts as part of its intensifying crackdown to stop the spread of the virus. An updated circular from Dubai Tourism, seen by Arabian Business, has been sent to hotels and restaurants in the emirate asking for "any activity that leads to large gatherings such as weekend brunches" to be postponed until the end of the month.

'We will emerge stronger,' says Dubai hospitality boss after Covid-19 rules tightened Despite a new clampdown Antonio Gonzales, CEO and founder of Sunset Hospitality Group, believes the sector can prevail

One Dubai venue operator also confirmed that brunches had been stopped, saying: "The Dubai authorities have done an outstanding job of restarting the hospitality and tourism industry since the lockdown in Q2 2020 and this is another example of where we trust, respect and adhere to this new directive.

"So long as every hospitality business adheres to their requests we are certain we will be back brunching soon enough."

The suspension comes as the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a further 3,977 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new daily record, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 313,626.

‌‏The ministry also announced 12 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 878 while the number of recoveries totalled 4,075, bringing the total number of recoveries to 289,276.

Dubai halts live hotel entertainment acts after 100s of Covid-19 rule breaches Hospitality operators back move by Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing to suspend bands, DJs, dancers and live entertainers

Amid a rising tide of violations of preventative measures in the city, Dubai announced new precautionary measures for hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and entertainment venues earlier this week to run until the end of February.

New rules announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management included hotels and shopping malls operating at a maximum 70 percent capacity while restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1am and all pubs and bars are to close.

A 50 percent reduction in capacity has also be imposed on indoor seated venues including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues while the capacity of swimming pools and private beaches in hotels must be limited to 70 percent of normal capacity.

Now, the famous brunch has been suspended.

Whether you’re after caviar and oysters or family-friendly, day-long feasts, Dubai has a brunch for just about everything.

The new restrictions come just over a week after Dubai Tourism initially suspended live entertainment in hotels and restaurants after hundreds of coronavirus violations of guidelines at venues.

The hospitality industry was sent a circular by Dubai Government’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM), ordering venues to suspend bands, DJs, dancers and live entertainers performing in hotels and restaurants.